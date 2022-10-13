CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot during a home invasion in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place.

According to police, a witness said the man was in an apartment when a male offender entered through the rear door and began arguing with the 22-year-old, then fired multiple shots before fleeing.

The 22-year-old was struck several times on the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.