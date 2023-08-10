CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man who was found beaten to death in a home on the Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

The medical examiner’s office identified the man as Trevon Moye from Chicago.

Police said Moye was found unresponsive in his home in the 4900 block of South Maplewood Avenue around 1:58 p.m.

A family member said he was found unresponsive with blunt force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.