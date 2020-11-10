Man, 20, fatally shot in Rogers Park, police say

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

Chicago police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday, while the man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 6700 block of North Newgard Avenue. Another man walked up to the vehicle and fired shots after an exchange of words with the man, according to police.

The 20-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was transported to Amita Saint Francis Hospital by friends, but was later pronounced dead.

No one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.