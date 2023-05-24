CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man and two teens have been charged in connection with a double shooting last month on the Near South Side of Chicago that left a man dead and another injured.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Jordan Parks, 19, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were Tuesday in connection with the April 27 shooting in the 1900 block of South State Street.

Parks has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to police.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon under 21 years old and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to police.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon – machine gun/automatic weapon and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to police.

All three are due in bone court on Thursday.

Police previously said the man who died and the man who was injured when they were shot by someone in a stolen white Kia.

The stolen white Kia was later found near Cermak and State.