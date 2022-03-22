CHICAGO — Police have filed charges against one person in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy Monday afternoon.

According to police, 19-year-old Trevor Reed is facing several felony gun charges. Authorities say Reed is not charged with shooting the boy, however.

Just before 3 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of East 89th Street on the report of a shooting. An 11-year-old boy was on the street when he was shot in the right leg, police said.

Paramedics transported the boy in good condition.

Police recovered a gun from the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified a shooter.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.