CHICAGO — A man, 19, and two teens were charged with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Cameron Rayford on April 27.

Jordan Parks is charged with six felony counts of first-degree murder, attempted first degree murder, possession of stolen firearm and aggravated battery.

A15-year-old boy was charged with the same felonies including a count of unlawful us f weapon under 21.

Jordan Parks, 19,

Another 16-year-old was also charged with the same felonies including unlawful use of machine gun.

The boys were arrested Tuesday in the 2900 block of South Federal Street and the 2900 block of South State Street. They were identified by the CPD as the individuals who participated in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Cameron Rayford on April 27.

The three individuals were placed in custody and charged accordingly.