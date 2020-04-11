Man, 18, arrested after Marine shoved into oncoming CTA Red Line train: report

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday night and is suspected in the death of a Marine who was pushed into an oncoming CTA train.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the man was accused of “punching and pushing’’ a 29-year-year-old Mamadou Bald, a Marine, into the path of a CTA Red Line train on Tuesday. The Marine died the same day.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody at his North Center neighborhood home, the Tribune said.

Al Balde and his daughter came to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office Wednesday to identify the body of 29-year-old Balde. The Marine veteran served two tours in Afghanistan.

While he says Mamadou was the smartest of his four boys, Al Balde said he sadly feared his son would die a horrible death.

“I kind of knew also he was going to end up this way,” Al Balde said.

Al Balde gets choked up with emotions as he talks about how his son met his end, saying he was thrown into the path of a moving train at the Jackson stop downtown “while he was walking away” from a group of men Tuesday.

Mamadou died of multiple injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Interim police Superintendent Charlie Beck called it a particularly brutal murder Wednesday, saying there is video of the incident from CTA surveillance cameras but he didn’t want to release any details.

Al Balde said he can’t help but struggle with encouraging his son to join the military, saying he came back with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after his second tour in 2015.

“He came out with full respect, I really appreciate all that… but at the end the care for him was not there, that I can tell you,” Al Balde said.