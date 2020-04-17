Man, 14-year-old girl killed in South Side crash

CHICAGO — A man and teenage girl were killed, and three others were critically injured, in a high-speed crash on the South Side.

The fatal accident happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday on 65th Street and State over the Dan Ryan Expressway. Police said the driver of a Chevy Avalanche, heading west on 69th, ran a red light and hit a Toyota that was turning left.

The driver of the Avalanche and a teenage girl in the Toyota were killed.

The medical examiner has identified the victims as 56-year-old Kenneth Gunn and 14-year-old Abigail Rogel.

The driver and two other passengers were critically injured.