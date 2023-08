CHICAGO — A makeup store on the Mag Mile was burglarized and vandalized in the early-morning hours on Saturday, according to Chicago Police.

Officers say a group of people smashed the glass window of the front door of MAC Cosmetics in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue in the early-morning hours on Saturday.

According to police, the group entered the store, took products and fled the scene.

Authorities say no arrests have been made in connection to the break-in.