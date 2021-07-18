‘Make A Wish’ dream fulfilled for Chicago Ridge teen

ALSIP, Ill. – A ‘Make-A-Wish’ dream came true for a Chicago Ridge teen battling a rare blood disease.

Jacob, 18, says he always wanted to restore his grandfather’s pickup truck. On Sunday, the Make a Wish Foundation helped fulfill his wish.

Cameras rolled as the unveiling took place, leaving Jacob happily surprised.

“I definitely did not expect any of this to happen,” said Jacob, who also thanked family and friends.

The 18-year-old has undergone intense drug therapies and surgeries to manage his life-threatening condition over the last few years.

The Make A Wish Foundation aims to fulfill the wishes of seriously ill children to build resilience and restore optimism. Click here for more information.

