Major closures in place on the Kennedy this weekend

CHICAGO — After having to reschedule multiple times due to weather, construction crews now plan to close lanes on the outbound Kennedy (WB I-90/94) this weekend for work on the Montrose Bridge.

Drivers should prepare for major delays.

This weekend, all traffic heading outbound on the Kennedy will be reduced to a single lane and directed into the express lanes. Traffic will then be funneled onto the outbound Edens and will not be able to exit until Foster.

The lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday.

The closures are necessary for the Illinois Department of Transportation to continue work to demolish and rebuild the Montrose Avenue Bridge. Crews have already rebuilt the south side of the bridge and are now working on the north side.

Last month, they demolished the north portion of the bridge over inbound lanes. This weekend, they will demolish the north part of the bridge over outbound lanes.

Removal of the third and last section of the north portion of the bridge, over the CTA Blue Line station and the express lanes, will be scheduled for early spring.

The whole project is expected to be completed this summer. It was originally slated to be done in December 2020, however, IDOT said the project was delayed mostly due to steel procurement issues caused by the pandemic, along with a winter shutdown.

Here’s a look at additional ramp closures associated with the project to be aware of this weekend:

OB Edens to Wilson; OB Kennedy entrance ramps from Armitage, Fullerton/Western, California and Kimball avenues, Addison Street and Irving Park Road & Montrose; OB Kennedy exit ramps to Diversey, Kedzie/Belmont, Kimball avenues, Addison Street, Pulaski/Irving Park roads, Kostner and Montrose.