DES PLAINES, Ill. — Maine West High School was deemed safe Friday morning after authorities responded to a report of shots fired due to a potential accidental push of an active shooter button.

Officers are currently holding a perimeter at the school, located in the 1700 block of South Wolf Road, and there have been no reports of injuries. The district said the building has been cleared by authorities and students and staff are “safe.”

District officials believe “there was an accidental push of the active shooter button or a short in the system that caused that alarm to go off.”

The reunification area for parents to pick up their children is at Prairie Lakes, located at 515 E. Thacker St.

Police asked residents to avoid the area until further notice.

It is unknown when the alarm went off.

SkyCam9 over the school earlier showed several students exiting the school and some were running.

No other information is available at this time.

WGN News will update this story once more details become available.