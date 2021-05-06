Maine South HS investigating photo reenacting George Floyd murder

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A suburban high school is investigating after a photo circulated on social media that shows a reenactment of George Floyd’s murder.

A photo made the rounds on social media showing two young men, both smiling, recreating the moment former Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. The person pressing their knee against the other has their fist raised in the air. One person in the photo is Black, the other is white.

Maine South High School released a statement saying at least one student at the school was involved in the incident.

“Maine South denounces acts and images of hate and racism, and recognizes that this has caused harm to our school community,” Ben Collins, school principal, said.

The school said they’re taking the issue seriously and officials are investigating.

“Racism and hate have no home in our schools,” Collins said in a statement. “As individuals and as a school, we are committed to our equity journey and will continue to take steps to ensure an inclusive school environment that welcomes ALL students.”

Collins said the “necessary and appropriate actions” will be taken after the investigation is complete.

Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S. over police brutality, at points turning violent.

Floyd, a 46, was declared dead after Chauvin, 45, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes on May 25. Floyd was arrested on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store.

Chauvin was found guilty on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree murder count, the most serious charge, carries up to 40 years in prison.

The former cop was expected to be sentenced June 25, but his attorneys filed a motion asking for a new trial. Eric Nelson’s motion argues a new trial is valid for 10 different reasons, including prosecutorial and jury misconduct and denying a change of venue.