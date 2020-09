CHICAGO — A mail carrier was shot Thursday on Chicago’s South Side.

Fire department officials said the woman was shot while she was in the 9100 block of South Ellis Avenue in the city’s Burnside neighborhood around 11:30 a.m.

Police said she was shot four times in the stomach area.

Mail could be seen strewn on the sidewalk near where the shooting took place.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating.

No other information was provided.