Madigan replacement Guerra Kodatt steps down 3 days after appointment

26-year-old Edward Guerra Kodatt has been chosen as Mike Madigan’s successor in the 22nd district following a Southwest Side meeting to determine his replacement.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The man hand-picked by former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has stepped down just three days after his appointment.

Edward Guerra Kodatt stepped down as state representative of the 22nd District Wednesday. Madigan had said the 26-year-old should resign because of “alleged questionable conduct.”

Without giving the specific reason, Madigan and Ald. Marty Quinn, released a statement Tuesday night that said Guerra Kodatt should resign after “learning of alleged questionable conduct.”

“After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District. We are committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace,” they said.

Guerra Kodatt worked for both Madigan and Quinn.

On Sunday, Madigan had the largest share of the weighed vote — effectively 56% —and Kodatt easily won the appointment, beating out nine other contenders.

Madigan resigned from his seat as the 22nd district representative on Thursday after serving in the Illinois House of Representatives for just over 50 years, first taking office in January 1971.