Macy’s to open Walnut Room for holidays with guidelines in place

CHICAGO — Macy’s announced Monday that a longtime Chicago holiday tradition will live on amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Walnut Room is scheduled to reopen November 7 and will feature the 113th annual Great Tree.

To adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, guests will be required to book reservations for the first time. Those will be available to reserve beginning Friday on OpenTable.com.

Holiday dining will take place at the Walnut Room from November 7 to January 3, 2021. All reservations require a $19.95 deposit per person. The reservation-only, socially distanced dining features a pre-fixed three-course meal for $49.95.

Safety protocols include enhanced cleaning in all high-traffic areas and required mask wearing when not actively eating or drinking.

Macy’s is also offering family meal kits this year, available for ordering beginning November 27. The take-out option serves 4-6 people and features three meal options available for $95. Desserts and wines are also available at an additional cost.

Macy’s other iconic traditions will also continue, including the 53rd annual animated holiday windows as well as the 42 holiday trumpets that are seen above the windows on State Street.