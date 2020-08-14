Macy’s to leave Water Tower Place location

CHICAGO — Macy’s has reportedly notified its Water Tower Place landlord they want to leave their Magnificent Mile location.

According to a report in Crain’s Chicago Business, the company is not happy with the police response during the recent lootings.

However, another source told Crain’s that negotiations have been in the works for years, following a $31 million revenue drop since 2014.

The store has been an anchor for water tower place since it opened in 1975 when it was known as Marshall Field’s.