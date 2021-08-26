Lyons police open homicide investigation after brothers admit to burying mother, sister in backyard

LYONS, Ill. — A homicide investigation is underway after police said two adult brothers admitted Thursday morning to burying their mother and sister in the backyard.

A well-being check was initiated at a home Thursday in the 3900 block of South Center Avenue. When officers arrived, they were met by two brothers, in their late 40s and early 50s, living there. According to police, the residence was a “hoarder home” with items filled from the floor to the ceiling.

Police said there were feces all over, bottles filled with urine and no running water or working toilets.

While speaking with the brothers, police learned that their mother died in 2019 and that her death “may have been an accident that involved the sister, who also died this past year.”

Lyons police said the brothers told them they buried the bodies in the backyard due to fears of COVID-19 and to avoid paying the funeral costs. The brothers also said they buried several animals in the yard.

Police are treating the incident as a homicide investigation to “ensure the thorough recovery of any forensic evidence.” With support of the coroner’s office, a forensic excavation will begin Friday morning.

The two brothers are in custody, but have not been charged with anything at this time.