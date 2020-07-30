Lynwood officials trying to capture alligator from small lake

LYNWOOD, Ill. – Officials in Lynwood spent Wednesday trying to remove an alligator from a small lake.

On Tuesday, some children were playing inside when they spotted an alligator in what’s called Lake Lynwood, which runs through a neighborhood.

Several other residents saw the alligator as well and called the village. At around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a water rescue team was sent to attempt to capture it.

“They came and knocked on our door and let us know there is an alligator in back and to not go by the water,” said resident Bonita Wynn. “They were trying to fish it out they had poles, chicken they were using, they had rifles and he did pop up, he was right over here.”

Officials were unsuccessful in capturing the alligator Wednesday and called it a night at around 8:30 p.m. They will be back out Thursday to give it another go.

Last summer, “Chance the Snapper” captured the hearts of Chicago after an extensive search in the Humboldt Park Lagoon.