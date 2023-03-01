Diana Dávila – Chef & Owner of Mi Tocaya Antojería

Mi Tocaya Antojería – 2800 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago, IL

872-315-3947

https://www.mitocaya.com/

Event:

Mi Tocaya Antojería Celebrates 6th Birthday and will honor Women’s History Month.

Thursday, March 16th

6:30pm-9:30pm

The Mi Tocaya Taquiza features a lineup of local female all-star chefs serving unique tacos, complemented by music and drinks. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Chicago Abortion Fund.

The lineup of chefs to participate alongside Chef Diana includes:

Tickets are now on sale and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets here via RESY in advance as space is limited.

Recipe:

Taco Discada Recipe

Serves 6-8 people

Discada is a mixed meat dish popular in the northern Mexican cuisine. Chef Diana’s grandmother is from the area.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup and a half of ground Chorizo
  • 5 slices of bacon
  • 1 pound of ground beef
  • 1 pound of pulled chicken
  • 2 tbsp of Manteca or butter
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 cloves of chopped garlic
  • 3 serrano peppers sliced
  • 1 pound of diced tomato
  • 2 12 oz. of canned pulsed peeled tomatoes
  • 1 bunch of chopped cilantro

Method

  • START WITH CHORIZO AND MANTECA IN deep pan
  • ADD BACON, RENDER
  • ADD GROUND MEAT, RENDER/BROWN
  • ADD ONION, GARLIC, SWEAT TILL TRANSLUCENT
  • ADD DICED TOMATO, BRING TO A BOIL
  • BRING TO A BOIL THEN SET TO ROLLING SIMMER FOR 20 MIN
  • FOLD IN CHOPPED CILANTRO

TACO

  • 8 OF YOUR FAVORITE TORTILLAS
  • DISCADA, SEE RECIPE
  • YOUR FAVORITE SALSA (NOT NECESSARY)
  • CHOPPED FAVORITE GREEN- FOR EXAMPLE, ROMAINE, KALE, CHARD, ENDIVE
  • SLICED WHITE ONION, 1/2 EA
  • RADISH SLICES, 5 EA
  • GRATED ACORN SQUASH 1/4 EA
  • QUESO ANEJO, GRATED, YOUR CHOICE
  • LIME WEDGES, 10-12EA

ASSEMBLY

  • MAKE DISCADO
  • CUT ALL YOUR GARNISHES
  • WARM TORTILLA
  • BUILD YOUR OWN TACO