Diana Dávila – Chef & Owner of Mi Tocaya Antojería
Mi Tocaya Antojería – 2800 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago, IL
872-315-3947
Event:
Mi Tocaya Antojería Celebrates 6th Birthday and will honor Women’s History Month.
Thursday, March 16th
6:30pm-9:30pm
The Mi Tocaya Taquiza features a lineup of local female all-star chefs serving unique tacos, complemented by music and drinks. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Chicago Abortion Fund.
The lineup of chefs to participate alongside Chef Diana includes:
- Sarah Grueneberg | Monteverde
- Stephanie Izard |Girl & the Goat, Duck Duck Goat, Cabra
- Beverly Kim | Parachute, Wherewithall
- Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader| Loaf Lounge
- Tigist Reda | Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
Tickets are now on sale and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets here via RESY in advance as space is limited.
Recipe:
Taco Discada Recipe
Serves 6-8 people
Discada is a mixed meat dish popular in the northern Mexican cuisine. Chef Diana’s grandmother is from the area.
Ingredients
- 1 cup and a half of ground Chorizo
- 5 slices of bacon
- 1 pound of ground beef
- 1 pound of pulled chicken
- 2 tbsp of Manteca or butter
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 cloves of chopped garlic
- 3 serrano peppers sliced
- 1 pound of diced tomato
- 2 12 oz. of canned pulsed peeled tomatoes
- 1 bunch of chopped cilantro
Method
- START WITH CHORIZO AND MANTECA IN deep pan
- ADD BACON, RENDER
- ADD GROUND MEAT, RENDER/BROWN
- ADD ONION, GARLIC, SWEAT TILL TRANSLUCENT
- ADD DICED TOMATO, BRING TO A BOIL
- BRING TO A BOIL THEN SET TO ROLLING SIMMER FOR 20 MIN
- FOLD IN CHOPPED CILANTRO
TACO
- 8 OF YOUR FAVORITE TORTILLAS
- DISCADA, SEE RECIPE
- YOUR FAVORITE SALSA (NOT NECESSARY)
- CHOPPED FAVORITE GREEN- FOR EXAMPLE, ROMAINE, KALE, CHARD, ENDIVE
- SLICED WHITE ONION, 1/2 EA
- RADISH SLICES, 5 EA
- GRATED ACORN SQUASH 1/4 EA
- QUESO ANEJO, GRATED, YOUR CHOICE
- LIME WEDGES, 10-12EA
ASSEMBLY
- MAKE DISCADO
- CUT ALL YOUR GARNISHES
- WARM TORTILLA
- BUILD YOUR OWN TACO