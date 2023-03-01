Diana Dávila – Chef & Owner of Mi Tocaya Antojería

Mi Tocaya Antojería – 2800 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago, IL

872-315-3947

https://www.mitocaya.com/

Event:

Mi Tocaya Antojería Celebrates 6th Birthday and will honor Women’s History Month.

Thursday, March 16th

6:30pm-9:30pm

The Mi Tocaya Taquiza features a lineup of local female all-star chefs serving unique tacos, complemented by music and drinks. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Chicago Abortion Fund.

The lineup of chefs to participate alongside Chef Diana includes:

Tickets are now on sale and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets here via RESY in advance as space is limited.

Recipe:

Taco Discada Recipe

Serves 6-8 people

Discada is a mixed meat dish popular in the northern Mexican cuisine. Chef Diana’s grandmother is from the area.

Ingredients

1 cup and a half of ground Chorizo

5 slices of bacon

1 pound of ground beef

1 pound of pulled chicken

2 tbsp of Manteca or butter

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 onion, diced

2 cloves of chopped garlic

3 serrano peppers sliced

1 pound of diced tomato

2 12 oz. of canned pulsed peeled tomatoes

1 bunch of chopped cilantro

Method

START WITH CHORIZO AND MANTECA IN deep pan

ADD BACON, RENDER

ADD GROUND MEAT, RENDER/BROWN

ADD ONION, GARLIC, SWEAT TILL TRANSLUCENT

ADD DICED TOMATO, BRING TO A BOIL

BRING TO A BOIL THEN SET TO ROLLING SIMMER FOR 20 MIN

FOLD IN CHOPPED CILANTRO

TACO

8 OF YOUR FAVORITE TORTILLAS

DISCADA, SEE RECIPE

YOUR FAVORITE SALSA (NOT NECESSARY)

CHOPPED FAVORITE GREEN- FOR EXAMPLE, ROMAINE, KALE, CHARD, ENDIVE

SLICED WHITE ONION, 1/2 EA

RADISH SLICES, 5 EA

GRATED ACORN SQUASH 1/4 EA

QUESO ANEJO, GRATED, YOUR CHOICE

LIME WEDGES, 10-12EA

ASSEMBLY

MAKE DISCADO

CUT ALL YOUR GARNISHES

WARM TORTILLA

BUILD YOUR OWN TACO