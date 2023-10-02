Carlos Orozco, Executive Chef, Catered By Design
Catered By Design’s Thanksgiving & Holiday menu is in partnership with Heartland Alliance. This is our third year of teaming up with them and doing a donation match on each order. 

https://cateredbydesign.com

https://www.facebook.com/cateredbydesign

https://www.instagram.com/cateredbydesign

Heartland Alliance: 

https://www.heartlandalliance.org/

https://www.facebook.com/heartlandalliance

https://www.instagram.com/heartlandalliance

Potato Pancakes with Fran’s Famous Bread Stuffing 

Number of Portions: 15 

Ingredients 
16 ounces Mashed Red Skin Classic Potato (2 cups)
16 ounces Turkey Stuffing (2 cups)
each Extra Large Eggs
4 ½ ounces All Purpose Flour (just over 1/2 cup)
ounces Unsalted Butter Melted (6T)
¼ tsp Salt & Pepper 
fl ounces Sour Cream (1/2 cup)
oz Chopped V Prep Green Onion (2T)
  • Put left over mashed potatoes in a bowl and left over stuffing in a different bowl. 
  • In another bowl, beat the eggs together. Add half the egg and flour to each bowl. 
  • Mix potatoes and stuffing together trying to keep a “swirl” texture (not completely combined). 
  • Mix Shape into 3 oz patties that are 1/2″ thick. 
  • Shape into 3 oz patties that are 1/2″ thick. 
  • Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the butter and melt. 
  • Add patties to the skillet and fry 1 ½ – 2 minutes per side to give color and to heat through. 
  • Garnish with sour cream and chopped scallions. 