Carlos Orozco, Executive Chef, Catered By Design

Catered By Design’s Thanksgiving & Holiday menu is in partnership with Heartland Alliance. This is our third year of teaming up with them and doing a donation match on each order.

Heartland Alliance:

Potato Pancakes with Fran’s Famous Bread Stuffing

Number of Portions: 15

Ingredients 16 ounces Mashed Red Skin Classic Potato (2 cups) 16 ounces Turkey Stuffing (2 cups) 2 each Extra Large Eggs 4 ½ ounces All Purpose Flour (just over 1/2 cup) 3 ounces Unsalted Butter Melted (6T) ¼ tsp Salt & Pepper 4 fl ounces Sour Cream (1/2 cup) 1 oz Chopped V Prep Green Onion (2T)

Put left over mashed potatoes in a bowl and left over stuffing in a different bowl.

In another bowl, beat the eggs together. Add half the egg and flour to each bowl.

Mix potatoes and stuffing together trying to keep a “swirl” texture (not completely combined).

Shape into 3 oz patties that are 1/2″ thick.

Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the butter and melt.

Add patties to the skillet and fry 1 ½ – 2 minutes per side to give color and to heat through.

Garnish with sour cream and chopped scallions.