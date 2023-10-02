Carlos Orozco, Executive Chef, Catered By Design
Catered By Design’s Thanksgiving & Holiday menu is in partnership with Heartland Alliance. This is our third year of teaming up with them and doing a donation match on each order.
Heartland Alliance:
Potato Pancakes with Fran’s Famous Bread Stuffing
Number of Portions: 15
|Ingredients
|16
|ounces
|Mashed Red Skin Classic Potato (2 cups)
|16
|ounces
|Turkey Stuffing (2 cups)
|2
|each
|Extra Large Eggs
|4 ½
|ounces
|All Purpose Flour (just over 1/2 cup)
|3
|ounces
|Unsalted Butter Melted (6T)
|¼
|tsp
|Salt & Pepper
|4
|fl ounces
|Sour Cream (1/2 cup)
|1
|oz
|Chopped V Prep Green Onion (2T)
- Put left over mashed potatoes in a bowl and left over stuffing in a different bowl.
- In another bowl, beat the eggs together. Add half the egg and flour to each bowl.
- Mix potatoes and stuffing together trying to keep a “swirl” texture (not completely combined).
- Mix Shape into 3 oz patties that are 1/2″ thick.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the butter and melt.
- Add patties to the skillet and fry 1 ½ – 2 minutes per side to give color and to heat through.
- Garnish with sour cream and chopped scallions.