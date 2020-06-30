Lunchbreak: Fresh Juices & Smoothies

Amy Morton & Abra Levin – Three Sisters Juice

An ode to Amy Morton’s three daughters and in collaboration with them, the juice bar operates out of the front of Found Kitchen & Social House (1631 Chicago Ave.) in Evanston (the restaurant has a retractable door for an indoor/outdoor space). Customers can call to pre-order fresh-pressed juices & smoothies Monday – Friday 8am – Noon. And to show their support for the community, 100% of the proceeds benefits Black Lives Matter Chicago and The Bail Project.

Recipes:

Please note: Recipes are below, BUT actual amounts mean far less than taste & consistency when juicing and making smoothies so adjust as necessary! For smoothies its texture/consistency/thick/thinness and for juices, it’s about flavor and amount. The reason this is true is because fruit and vegetables vary in terms of size, moistness etc.

First Chakra Fresh Pressed Juice

Ingredients: fresh beets, carrots, ginger and lime. Always use organic and or sustainable when possible.

1.5 medium size beet cut to fit in juicer

5 medium size carrots

1 small piece of ginger root, approximately 1-2 oz depending on strength of flavor trying to be achieved

1/2-1 whole lime cut in half and put through juicer whole depending on how much acid/brightness is desired (this cuts sweetness of beet and carrot) adding balance

Note: Always best to juice most dense produce first (i.e. dark leafy greens) and produce with more liquid last (i.e. carrots and cucumbers)

Berrylicious Smoothie

Ingredients: Frozen Banana, Frozen Strawberries, Frozen Blueberries (or any mixed Berry), Yogurt or Kefir, Orange Juice and Agave (honey or maple syrup)

1.5 frozen banana

1/4 cup mixed berries

1/3 cup kefir or yogurt

6-8oz OJ

3 count of agave to taste

Put all in blender and blend, add more juice if too thick. If frozen fruit is not available, add ice though this will water down taste.