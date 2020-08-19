Lunchbreak: Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Chris Tucker, Founder of Betta With Butta

https://www.bettawithbutta.com/

Recipe:

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients:

Crust:

25 Chocolate Sandwich cookies

4 tablespoons melted butter

Filling:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 container cool whip

½ cup peanut butter or nut butter of choice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¾ cup powdered sugar

Ganache topping:

210 grams (about 7 1/2 ounces) high quality chocolate

140 grams (about 5 ounces) heavy cream

1 tablespoon butter

Method:

Prepare the crust:

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2) Place chocolate sandwich cookies in the working bowl of a food processor. Pulse cookies to a fine crumb. This can also be done in a plastic bag and a rolling pin if you don’t own a food processor

3) Add melted butter and pulse to combine.

4) Press crumb into a 9-inch tart pan or metal pie pan

5) Bake shell for 8 to 10 minutes until it appears dry

6) Chill baked crust completely before filling

Prepare the filling:

1) In the bowl of stand mixer, or with a hand mixer, combine softened cream cheese, peanut butter and vanilla extract, stopping to scrape down the bowl with a flexible spatula.

2) Slowly add the powdered sugar and beat until well combined.

3) Fold in the cool whip with a flexible spatula, making sure it is completely combined.

4) Place filling in cooled shell and smooth the top with an offset spatula. Chill while you prepare the ganache

Prepare Ganache and Finish Pie:

1) Place the chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl, set aside

2) Heat the heavy cream in a small pot just until it starts to simmer

3) Pour hot cream over chocolate and swirl the bowl to surround the chocolate

4) Allow to sit for several minutes untouched, allowing the chocolate to melt.

5) Whisk the ganache with a fork or small whisk until smooth

6) Add the butter and combine

Pour on top of chilled pie, smooth with offset spatula and finish with flaky sea salt.

Allow pie to thoroughly chill before serving. Enjoy!