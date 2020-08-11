Lunchbreak: Chile Poached Shrimp Tacos

Matt Bumba, executive chef/owner of Milk Money Brewing

Recipe:

Chile Poached Shrimp Tacos (Makes 6 Tacos)

Poaching Liquid

2c water

1/2 red onion cut into wedges

3 dried chile de arbol torn into pieces

1 dried guajillo chile torn into pieces

1 dried pasilla chile torn into pieces

3 cloves garlic smashed

1tsp cumin seeds

6oz Wixter American Shrimp Defrosted

Place water and remaining ingredients in a medium pot over high heat bring to a boil reduce to a simmer and cook for 20 min. Strain chillies, onion and garlic reserving all the broth. Poaching liquid to the pan and place over high heat to return to a boil. Add 6oz of shrimp and poach 3-5 minutes until shrimp are opaque and cooked through. Remove shrimp and set aside and chill.

Grilled Peach Relish

1 peach halved and grilled

3 pickled ramp bulbs minced

2 shishito peppers diced

2 tbls chopped cilantro

1 tsp lime juice

salt & pepper to taste

Prepare the grill over high heat brush grates with oil. Season peach halves with salt and pepper place flesh side down grill undistributed 3 min until a light char flip and grill 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. While peaches are cooling prep the remaining ingredients. Once peaches are cooled to handle dice and add all ingredients into a bowl to mix. Season with salt and pepper to taste

Serve with grilled tortillas, Chilled poached shrimp and top with grilled peach relish.