Lunchbreak: Chile Poached Shrimp Tacos

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Matt Bumba, executive chef/owner of Milk Money Brewing

For more information about Milk Money Brewing:

Home v1
https://milkmoneybrewing.com/
https://www.exploretock.com/milkmoneybrewing/
And for more information on their “Community Connected Commerce Membership Program”https://milkmoneybrewing.com/joinclub/?mc_cid=e262dc15ac&mc_eid=65d07ac5f7

And for more information about Wixter Market & their products: https://www.wixterseafood.com/

Recipe:

Chile Poached Shrimp Tacos (Makes 6 Tacos)

Poaching Liquid

  • 2c water
  • 1/2 red onion cut into wedges
  • 3 dried chile de arbol torn into pieces
  • 1 dried guajillo chile torn into pieces
  • 1 dried pasilla chile torn into pieces
  • 3 cloves garlic smashed
  • 1tsp cumin seeds
  • 6oz Wixter American Shrimp Defrosted

Place water and remaining ingredients in a medium pot over high heat bring to a boil reduce to a simmer and cook for 20 min.  Strain chillies, onion and garlic reserving all the broth.  Poaching liquid to the pan and place over high heat to return to a boil.  Add 6oz of shrimp and poach 3-5 minutes until shrimp are opaque and cooked through.  Remove shrimp and set aside and chill.  

Grilled Peach Relish

  • 1 peach halved and grilled
  • 3 pickled ramp bulbs minced
  • 2 shishito peppers diced
  • 2 tbls chopped cilantro
  • 1 tsp lime juice
  • salt & pepper to taste

Prepare the grill over high heat brush grates with oil.  Season peach halves with salt and pepper place flesh side down grill undistributed 3 min until a light char flip and grill 2 minutes.  Remove from heat and set aside.  While peaches are cooling prep the remaining ingredients.  Once peaches are cooled to handle dice and add all ingredients into a bowl to mix. Season with salt and pepper to taste

Serve with grilled tortillas, Chilled poached shrimp and top with grilled peach relish.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News