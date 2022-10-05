Culinary Director Chris Miller of Big Star
Big Star Mariscos
551 N Ogden
Chicago, IL 60642
Hours
SUN-THURS : 11am-11pm
FRI-SAT: 11-12pm
https://www.bigstarmariscos.com/
Recipes:
Scallop and Surf Clam Coctel
¼ cup Fresh Scallops, each cut in 4 pieces
2 tbsp Surf clams, chopped or sliced
1 tbsp Red onion, diced
1 tbsp Radish, each cut in 4 pieces
½ Avocado, cut in pieces
1 tbsp Cilantro, chopped
6-8 oz Tomato-Citrus Salsa (Recipe Below)
Pinch of salt
Saltine crackers
Mix all ingredients. Serve with Saltines.
Tomato-Citrus Salsa
1 ¼ cup Tomato Juice, Dei Fratelli brand or another not so sweet juice
⅓ cup Ketchup
½ Habanero, stem removed, minced
1 tbsp Lime juice
1 tbsp Orange Juice
Zest of 1 lime
Zest of ½ Orange
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp Tabasco
Mix all ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Should be very spicy!
Ceviche Verde
⅛ cup Berramundi or other sushi worthy fish, diced
⅛ cup Shrimp, poached
⅛ cup Octopus tentacles, cooked and sliced
1 tbsp Jicama, diced
1 tbsp Cucumber, diced
1 tbsp Red Onion, diced
½ cup Cucumber-Avocado Salsa (Recipe below)
2 Pinches of Salt
Juice of 1 lime
Cilantro to Garnish
Tostadas for dipping!
Soak seafood in lime juice for 10 minutes. Mix with remaining ingredients and enjoy!
Cucumber-Avocado Salsa
½ Cucumber, chopped
½ Serrano, stem removed, chopped
1 Green onion, root removed, chopped
¼ cup Lime Juice
¼ cup Water
1 tsp Sugar
1 tsp Hon Dashi
1 tbsp 3 Crabs Fish Sauce
¼ Avocado, pit removed, scooped
10-15 sprigs Cilantro
Zest of 2 limes
Blend all ingredients until smooth.