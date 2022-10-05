Culinary Director Chris Miller of Big Star

Big Star Mariscos

551 N Ogden

Chicago, IL 60642

Hours

SUN-THURS : 11am-11pm

FRI-SAT: 11-12pm

https://www.bigstarmariscos.com/

Recipes:

Scallop and Surf Clam Coctel

¼ cup Fresh Scallops, each cut in 4 pieces

2 tbsp Surf clams, chopped or sliced

1 tbsp Red onion, diced

1 tbsp Radish, each cut in 4 pieces

½ Avocado, cut in pieces

1 tbsp Cilantro, chopped

6-8 oz Tomato-Citrus Salsa (Recipe Below)

Pinch of salt

Saltine crackers

Mix all ingredients. Serve with Saltines.

Tomato-Citrus Salsa

1 ¼ cup Tomato Juice, Dei Fratelli brand or another not so sweet juice

⅓ cup Ketchup

½ Habanero, stem removed, minced

1 tbsp Lime juice

1 tbsp Orange Juice

Zest of 1 lime

Zest of ½ Orange

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp Tabasco

Mix all ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Should be very spicy!

Ceviche Verde

⅛ cup Berramundi or other sushi worthy fish, diced

⅛ cup Shrimp, poached

⅛ cup Octopus tentacles, cooked and sliced

1 tbsp Jicama, diced

1 tbsp Cucumber, diced

1 tbsp Red Onion, diced

½ cup Cucumber-Avocado Salsa (Recipe below)

2 Pinches of Salt

Juice of 1 lime

Cilantro to Garnish

Tostadas for dipping!

Soak seafood in lime juice for 10 minutes. Mix with remaining ingredients and enjoy!

Cucumber-Avocado Salsa

½ Cucumber, chopped

½ Serrano, stem removed, chopped

1 Green onion, root removed, chopped

¼ cup Lime Juice

¼ cup Water

1 tsp Sugar

1 tsp Hon Dashi

1 tbsp 3 Crabs Fish Sauce

¼ Avocado, pit removed, scooped

10-15 sprigs Cilantro

Zest of 2 limes

Blend all ingredients until smooth.