Luke Combs pays funeral costs for men who died at Michigan music festival

FILE – Singer-songwriter Luke Combs speaks in the press room after winning awards for male vocalist of the year and song of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, file photo. NASCAR will attempt some normalcy at the season-opening Daytona 500 with a live pre-race concert featuring country music star Luke Combs. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WLNS)– Country music star Luke Combs has paid for the funerals of the three men who died after exposure to carbon monoxide while attending Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan last weekend.

Combs representative Asha Goodman confirms the information to 6 News but says Combs is making any further comment on the payment.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova, and Richie Mays were all found dead inside a travel trailer Saturday, two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A generator found near the trailer is believed to be the cause of the carbon monoxide exposure.

A GoFundMe for the men has already raised nearly $60,000.