Lourdes Duarte and Lauren Magiera rappel 17 stories down Hotel Kinzie for charity

CHICAGO — They may have had slight panic attacks, but WGN’s Lourdes Duarte and Lauren Magiera successfully rappelled several stories down a River North hotel Friday afternoon for charity.

Lourdes and Lauren rappelled 17 stories down the Hotel Kinzie at 20 W. Kinzie to raise money for the Chicago Youth Centers.

CYC is a 65 year organization that helps provide resources to children in underserved communities. Its also the 11th largest provider of Head Start programs in Chicago.

The organization is hosting the CYC Over the Edge event Saturday where 105 people will also rappel down the hotel from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To donate, click here.