Louisville officer to be terminated after fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher has announced that he is beginning the termination process for an officer involved in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old woman while she was sleeping.

On Friday, the mayor announced that he will begin the process of termination for Officer Brett Hankison after weeks of protesters across the nation demanding justice for Breonna Taylor’s death.

“Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision,” the mayor said in a press release Friday.

Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her home while conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

Three officers in total were involved in Taylor’s shooting, but there is no word yet on the status of the other two cops involved.

Today, I'm announcing that @LMPD Chief Schroeder is initiating termination procedures against Officer Brett Hankison. https://t.co/jyEfQASKMD — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 19, 2020