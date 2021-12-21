Loud boom heard across central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have heard a loud boom across Central Illinois and parts of Missouri Tuesday.

Chatham Police posted to Facebook to let people know that they are aware of a loud boom that happened at around noon on Tuesday.

Many residents in Sangamon County and Macon County reported that they heard the boom.

Sangamon County Illinois Office of Emergency Management received confirmation from Kansas City FAA that the boom was caused by F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jets travelling at super sonic speeds.

Law enforcement officials are advising people not to call the emergency services about the sound as it can tie up the phone lines for emergency/priority calls.

Video shared with WCIA 3 News by a Springfield resident, Nicole Scantlin.