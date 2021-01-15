Lottery fever around Chicago as Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combine over $1 billion

CHICAGO – Lottery fever has hit the Chicago area as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have climbed to a total over $1 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $750 million after no one matched all the winning numbers on Tuesday night. Someone in Chicago did win a million dollars, prompting many residents to visit the Roscoe Village 7-Eleven it was sold at.

“2021, it’s a new year, obviously feeling lucky,” said Mike Lima. “I’ll donate some to charity, buy a house, take care of my wife.”

The Powerball has reached $640 million after no one won in its last drawing.

The Mega Millions winning numbers will be revealed Friday night and the Powerball numbers will be revealed on Saturday.

