This conclusion comes in the wake of news from the Copernicus Climate Centre in the UK that just completed October 2023 was the 7th consecutive month to establish a new monthly global temp record.

Here’s how the Nexus climate newsletter reports the story Wednesday:

“It’s Still Really Hot: 2023 is “virtually certain” to be the world’s hottest year on record after October smashed through even more temperature records, scientists said Wednesday. While last month’s warm temperatures didn’t shock scientists as much as September’s intense numbers, the EU Copernicus Climate Change Service announced that October was the warmest on record globally, with global temperatures averaging 0.85°C above 1991-2020 levels and 1.7°C above preindustrial levels. The combined effects of El Nino and climate change make it likely that this year will be the hottest on record, combining Copernicus’s 80-year-old dataset with the IPCC’s collected data on tree rings, ice cores, and other geologic markers that estimate temperatures stretching back 125,000 years. “September really, really surprised us. So after last month, it’s hard to determine whether we’re in a new climate state,” C3S Deputy Director Samantha Burgess told Reuters. “But now records keep tumbling and they’re surprising me less than they did a month ago.”

NOAA-21, Our Country’s Newest Weather Satellite is Now Up and Running

The folks at NOAA SATELLITES have put together this awesome video laying out all the network of polar orbiting satellites will be tracking.

READ MORE ON NOAA-21 and its mission and capabilities here: https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/news/noaa-21-operational