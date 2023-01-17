Synopsis of Monday – early Tuesday storm system

Chicago area main impact was widespread rains

Low pressure tracked NE from Kansas through Iowa and central Wisconsin into northern Upper Michigan

Widespread quarter-inch or less rainfall (pockets of greater amounts) south of the storm track

Band of generally light snow (mostly a range of 1 to 3-inches) north of the storm track

Wednesday – Thursday Winter Storm Track

Center of low pressure moves ENE out of Kansas across northern Missouri/northern Illinois across southern Lower Michigan

Band of heavy wet accumulating snow lays out north of the low pressure track with a foot or more possible in NE Colorado across Nebraska and northern Iowa/southern Minnesota 4 to 8-inches NE Iowa across Wisconsin into Michigan.

Wide band of rain from the Gulf of Mexico north up the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys.

Severe storms possible Wednesday over portions of E Texas, much of Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Alabama.

Out West, the last in series of low pressure systems riding the currently expiring “Atmospheric River” will hit northern/Eastern California with heavy snows in higher elevations Wednesday/Wednesday night.

15 STATES FROM THE ROCKIES INTO WISCONSIN AND MICHIGAN’S U.P. UNDER ALERT FOR THE NEXT WINTER STORM SYSTEM

FAR COLDER PATTERN ARRIVES NEXT WEEK ENDING NEAR MONTH LONG STREAK OF ABOVE NORMAL DAYS

FULL DAY TEMPERATURE DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL