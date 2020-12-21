Looking to see the ‘Christmas Star’ in the Chicago area? Here’s the latest forecast, when to find it

CHICAGO — Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer to one another in the night sky than they have since the 17th century Monday night to form what some are referring to as a “Christmas Star.”

When celestial bodies align astronomers call it a conjunction, but since this one involves our solar system’s two biggest gas giants it’s technically a “great conjunction.”

Because the event is landing on a holiday week, many have begun calling the formation the “Christmas Star,” which experts say you should be able to spot with the naked eye although you’ll need binoculars to tell the two planets apart.

Sky conditions will not be ideal for viewing the great conjunction Monday evening, but there’s still a possibility that you will be able to see Jupiter and Saturn from Chicago.

The best time to look would be an hour after sunset which is 4:24 pm Monday, when you should look low in the south western sky.

With considerable clouds covering over 50% of the sky it’s going be a bit of a challenge. Skies are expected to clear from west to east, therefore viewing should be better in areas west of I-39.

NASA Astronomer Henry Throop says Jupiter will look like the brightest star in the sky, while Saturn will be slightly fainter and found above and to the left of Jupiter.

Great conjunctions happen on average every 19.6 years, but you’ll have to hang in there until 2080 to catch the next great conjunction of similar proximity.

If you don’t get a chance to spot the conjunction Monday evening, the two planets will still be visible in the night sky through the rest of the week.