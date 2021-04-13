Lombard man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing man to death outside bar

ELMHURST, Ill. – Authorities have charged a suburban man with murder after a man was found stabbed to death following an altercation outside a bar Saturday.

Ronald Dunbar, 55, of Lombard, is charged with first-degree murder after authorities responded to the Spring Inn, located in the 400 block of South Brewster Avenue, on Saturday night just before 6:10 p.m.

Approximately six minutes later, police received a call of a unconscious individual, later identified as Karl Bomba, at a park approximately one mile south of the bar. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his stab wound on Monday.

Following an investigation, police believe during an altercation between Dunbar, Bomba and a third individual outside the bar, Dunbar allegedly stabbed Bomba in the chest with a pocketknife.

A short time after the incident, Dunbar voluntarily went to the Elmhurst Police Department to be interviewed. Subsequently, he was arrested and charged.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.