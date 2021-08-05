Lollapalooza attendees urged to get a COVID-19 test this week, Champaign health department says

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Attendees of last weekend’s Lollapalooza music festival are urged to get a COVID-19 test, according to the Champaign-Urbana Health Department.

The health officials posted on their Facebook page asking anyone who went during the span of four days to get tested by Friday because it will help shut down any local outbreaks.

The Facebook posted linked to information about the Champaign County’s testing sites.

City officials and festival organizers faced criticism after the festival was allowed to go on as planned despite COVID-19 cases continuing to surge. Almost 400,000 people attended the massive gathering at Grant Park — about 100,000 each day.

The county, which is home to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is currently listed as a “high transmission” community.

Chicago and Cook County are at “substantial transmission,” according to the Illinois Department of Health.