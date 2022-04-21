CHICAGO — Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson announced on Wednesday the locations for his third gas giveaway.

The $1 million gas giveaway will be held Saturday starting at 7 a.m. at 16 locations in Chicago and 14 in the suburbs, according to Wilson’s Twitter.

Wilson made the announcement about the giveaway on Tuesday and noted the ongoing high gas prices, increasing rents, and increasing cost of groceries as reasons for holding another giveaway.

This third event will be similar to the previous one where he also gave away $1 million worth of gas. That time, free fuel was pumped out at approximately 50 gas stations throughout Cook County.

Chicago and suburban residents can get free fuel on Saturday at the following locations:

CHICAGO

Super Save, 48 E Garfield Blvd

CITGO 1345 N Pulaski Rd

Super Save 6659 S Halsted St

Super Save 11100 S State St

Mobil 2801 S Pulaski Rd

Mobil 603 S Independence Blvd

BP 7600 S South Chicago

The Roux 7051 S Western Ave

BP 101 N Western Ave

Clark 1952 W Garfield Blvd

Amocco 7201 N Clark St

Marathon 340 Sacramento Blvd

Shell 5230 S Western Ave

Golo 1958 W 47th St

BP 5201 W Jackson Blvd

Amocco 4402 W Roosevelt Rd

SUBURBS

Mobil 1950 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL

Super Save 101 W Madison, Maywood, IL

Falcon 18280 Crawford, Country Club Hills, IL

BP 667 E Sibley, Dolton, IL

BP 5149 W 79th St, Burbank, IL

BP 16701 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL

Shell 4804 Butterfield Rd, Hillside, IL

CITGO 11900 S Marshfield Ave, Calumet Park, IL

Mobil 5800 E Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL

Phillips 9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL

BP 450 S Cicero, University Park, IL

Shell 5630 St Charles, Berkely, IL

Shell 6129 W North Ave, Oak Park, IL

Sav A Stop 300 E North Ave, Northlake, IL

Those wishing to participate are asked not to line up overnight. The giveaway will run until the money runs out.

Wilson’s first giveaway on March 17, when he provided $200,000 in free gas, was on a first-come-first-serve basis. The event ran for about three hours and caused major traffic jams around the 10 participating gas stations.

The candidate’s second giveaway came one week later on and Wilson upped the giveaway amount to $1 million and expanded the event to include 50 gas stations. The event was more streamlined and law enforcement was more prepared.

Following the traffic issues of the first giveaway, the Chicago Police Department and Office of Emergency Management were involved and traffic issues seemed to be lessened.

Just about two weeks later, Wilson announced he was running for Mayor of Chicago, his third attempt to be elected to the position. During his announcement, he insisted his two gas giveaways were not attempts to buy votes. He was asked again during the announcement of his third giveaway and maintained it has nothing to do with his political ambitions.