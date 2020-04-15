Local law enforcement raise concerns about detainees’ release

Thousands of prisoners considered low-risk offenders are being released from jail in hopes of stemming the spread of COVID-19 behind bars.

But many law enforcement officers are not happy with the plan.

Kankakee County Sheriff Michael Downey is among them.

In a Facebook post Downey informed the public former prisoners are now free saying it was important “area residents to be advised of some of the things that may have gone unnoticed.”

At the direction of the Gov. Pritzker, detainees have been released. Most of them are non-violent offenders, but there are some violent offenders that have been released too.

“I truly think there are people in the Illinois Department of Corrections who could be released,” Downey said. “I think they need to do a better job of identifying those. But to blanket release -including those in for murder – we are asking for trouble statewide.”

Additionally, federal lawsuit filed April 2 seeks early release of any inmate 55 or older with less than a year left regardless of conviction. The suit alleges people will unecassarily die while incarcerated if urgent action is not taken.

There are 37,000 prisoners in the Illinois Dept of Corrections system in 28 prisons across the state.

One detainee died in early April in Pontiac’s Statesville prison from COVID-19. Currently, 145 prisoners have tested positive and 121 staff members.

In a letter sent out Wednesday, the Chicago Police Union’s Fraternal Order of Police mounted its own campaign of criticism. It compared the COVID-19 pandemic to the prisoners’ release

Union president Kevin Graham wrote:

“…The only thing we know for certain is that these actions are going to make our jobs as law enforcement officers that much more difficult and dangerous, no matter which epidemic we are fighting.”

Downey, graham and others understand the governor has an incredibly challenging responsibility amid this pandemic. They said they are just asking for a seat at the table in the release process.

“I think they need to revisit and I think they need to involve state police, police chiefs sheriffs,” Downey said. “The better it would be for everybody.”