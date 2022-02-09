Local family members of Amir Locke lament Minneapolis police shooting

Family members of a 22-year-old Amir Locke, shot and killed last Friday inside a Minneapolis apartment where police were serving a search warrant, will travel from Lombard to Minnesota’s capitol to make funeral arrangements.

Protests have broken out in Minneapolis, demanding justice for Locke. Family members tell WGN News it’s a battle they never imagined they would be fighting.

Andrew and Linda Tyler’s family went viral in 2020 when their then 7-year-old daughter, Olivia, launched a nonprofit organization handing out masks to the homeless of Chicagoland.

“I started the nonprofit. I got everything set up. We had the board. We made sure it was good for people for donating because I work in fundraising, and it took a life of its own that I wasn’t prepared for,” Linda Tyler said.

The Tylers never thought their family would make national news again — this time, for the death of their nephew, who was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer executing a “no-knock search warrant.“

Police bodycam video shows an officer kicking the couch where Linda Tyler said her nephew was sleeping. In the video, Locke is seen wrapped in a blanket, beginning to move, with a pistol in his hand just before an officer shoots.

Linda Tyler said he fell asleep after making food deliveries to make extra money and was licensed to carry a gun to protect himself.

“He had a license to carry and a conceal license, so he made sure he was above board on everything. He made sure he was a responsible citizen. That’s what he was raised to do,” Locke’s aunt said.

Locke wasn’t named in the search warrant and his family said he had no criminal background.

Tyler said he had filed for an LLC to start his own company in music but now those dreams won’t be fulfilled.

“As I’m sitting here writing his obituary, I realize just how much he wasn’t able to live because I don’t have a full story because his story was still being told,” Linda Tyler said.

Locke’s uncle said he was raised to respect the police.

“Make sure you’re polite to the officer, and respect him, so we trained him up that way, and he still didn’t survive, he didn’t survive in his own dwelling. What is there to be said about that America?” Andrew Tyler said. “That’s problematic. You can’t cross into people’s thresholds and kill them in their sleep.”

Along with giving out masks for the homeless, the Tylers also work in DuPage County to try and improve police and community relations.

“We’re not anti-police. As a matter of fact, Andrew is on the board of Unity Partners Program, and it’s all about bringing police and the community together and how do we do that? So we’re all about how do we come together?” Linda Tyler said.

Now, they’re working with their family to bring about change in the justice system.

“This is not the spotlight like we said we wanted, but we won’t rest until no-knock warrants are eliminated, and we won’t rest until change does happen,” Linda Tyler said.

Locke’s 17-year-old cousin, Mekhi Camden Speed, was arrested and charged in the probe that led to the fatal raid. A news conference with Locke’s family attorneys is planned in the coming days. Funeral services are expected to take place next week.