CHICAGO — On this Veterans Day, those who have served in our nation’s military are being honored at Soldier Field.

The ceremony will end with a wreath laying at the American Doughboy sculpture at Soldier Field.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the crowd we cannot take for granted that being in the military is a sacred oath and obligation.

Dozens of veterans attended the ceremony and represented all branches of the military. They also honored those veterans who are no longer with us.

Vietnam veterans and a 98-year-od World War II veteran who spoke with WGN reflected on their service and what this day means to them.

“Service to country means a lot to me now because most of us got out, we were just people,” __ said. “But now, the longer you live, the more they realize what we really did to save the world.”

Veterans who spoke with WGN said veterans should be honored and supported not only on this day, but all year round.