Multiple deaths in shooting at San Jose railyard including gunman

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A sheriff’s spokesman says there are multiple fatalities and injuries in a shooting at a San Jose, California railyard and that the suspect is dead.
Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said Deputy Russell Davis said Wednesday that he could not specify the number of fatalities and injuries.
He says the victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees
VTA first told KRON4 that someone fired shots at a light-rail train in their maintenance yard on Wednesday morning.
The Guadalupe Yard is located off of West Younger Ave, near N San Pedro St. The sheriff is asking people to stay away from the area.