Little movement in pay gap talks sends Proviso teachers back to the picket line

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Proviso high school teachers spent Tuesday on the picket lines protesting the non-agreement between the district.

On Monday, negotiations between the Proviso District 209 and the Proviso Teachers Union broke down. As a result, Proviso Math and Science Academy, Proviso East High School and Proviso West High School students remain out of the classroom.

Proviso Teachers Union president Maggie Riley says members continue to ask for fair pay, among other needs.

“We are asking for competitive wages to attract and retain our educators and our teachers,” Riley said. “We are also asking for a reduction and a balance in class sizes.”

Neither side has agreed to terms as of now.

Carissa Gillespie, a 20-year educator at Proviso West, told WGN News she remains hopeful.

“I graduated from this district. I’m passionate about this district,” Gillespie said. “Just as all 300 teachers out here are passionate about this district and our students. This goes beyond this contract for us. Our students deserve resources. They deserve their teachers to be in the building with them.”

Amid Monday’s session, the union requested a 13% pay increase over a three-year contract.

The district proposed a 9% pay raise over three years, a difference of more than $1.34 million.

In a statement sent to WGN News, president Board of Education Proviso Township High Schools District 209 Rodney Alexander said in part, “The District remains firm in our position that salary increases at the level demanded by the union are neither sustainable nor in the best fiscal interest of our parents and other local resident taxpayers.”

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

The gap in negotiations is frustrating for Steve Rauch, a teacher at Proviso West.

“We sent in the demand to bargain just about a year ago in March last year,” Rauch said. “It’s taken this long to try and reach a deal. We miss being with our students.”