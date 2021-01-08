LIST: Here are the Trump officials who have resigned since Capitol attack

(NewsNation Now) — Prominent cabinet secretaries and notable White House aides have joined the growing list of Trump administration officials who are leaving following the violent riot at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Here are the officials confirmed to have resigned from the administration:
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos
She resigned Thursday. In a resignation letter, DeVos blamed President Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao
Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said her resignation would take effect Monday, Jan. 11. She said the attack “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”
Trump’s former acting White House chief of staff and special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney
Mulvaney resigned his post as special envoy to Northern Ireland Thursday, saying “I can’t do it. I can’t stay.” Mulvaney said he called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday night to tell him that he was resigning. He served as acting White House chief of staff from January 2019 until March 2020.
Chief of staff to the first lady Stephanie Grisham
Grisham resigned Wednesday.
“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration,” Grisham said in a statement.
White House deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger
Pottinger, a leading figure in the development of Trump’s China policy resigned Wednesday. Pottinger’s boss, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, has no plans to quit, a senior administration official told Reuters Thursday.
Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews
White House social secretary Rickie Niceta
Acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Tyler Goodspeed
Also notable, the U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced his resignation Thursday, following calls from top Congressional leaders. The resignation will be effective Jan. 16.