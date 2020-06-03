LIST: Fundraising campaigns to help small and minority-owned businesses rebuild in Chicago

These fundraising efforts have been highlighted by GoFundMe, officials and others as ways people can pitch in to help local businesses rebuild after they’ve been closed, damaged or destroyed by unrest in Chicago:

Neighborhood-based funds

South Side Relief Fund
South Side

Save the West Side, Chicago
Small businesses in Humboldt, Garfield, Austin and Douglas Park

Funds for minority-owned businesses

Small Businesses Affected by Looters
Fund for small businesses owned by black, indigenous and people of color

Help for small businesses in urban communities
Fund for minority-owned small businesses on the south and west sides

Chicago black and brown business relief
General fund for minority-owned businesses

Black-Owned Restaurant Relief Fund
General fund for black-owned restaurants

Individual businesses

Central Camera Company
The Loop

A Safe Haven Single Resident Occupancy 
1521 S. Wabash, South Loop

The Elephant Room Gallery
704 S Wabash Avenue, South Loop

Flamingos Bar and Grill
The Loop

Chicago Lunchbox
400 S Financial Place, the Loop

Max’s Take Out
20 E Adams St, the Loop

Quesadilla Monarca Rebuilding
3645 W 83rd Place, Parkview

Dez Deme House Of Styles Fund
2142 W 95th Street, Beverly

Help Erika and Justin rebuild their (T-Mobile) store
Englewood

Restore & Rebuild Re’Luxe Black Owned Salon CHI
512 N Franklin St., River North

EXPRESS FOOD MARKET RELIEF
South Side

PILLARS RELIEF FUND
1167 W Madison St., Near West Side

Shop Z Couture
9242 S Stony Island Ave., Calumet Heights

Help Rebuild Our Business
803 E 93rd St., Burnside

Tracy Adduci Salon Damage Fund
408 N Clark Street, River North

Warehouse Liquors Looting Relief
634 S Wabash Avenue, South Loop

Big L Furniture
8201 S Cottage Grove Ave, East Chatham

Save Eleven City Diner
1112 S Wabash Ave, South Loop

Rebuild Southside Minority Owned Pawn Shop
Big Money Pawn, Back of the Yards

HELP US REOPEN X5 CUTS
672 N Dearborn Street, the Loop

Innocent Chicago Small Business Destroyed & Looted
Blossom Shoes, 2419 W 63rd Street, Marquette Park

25 Years Lost to Looting

