LIST: Fundraising campaigns to help small and minority-owned businesses rebuild in Chicago

These fundraising efforts have been highlighted by GoFundMe, officials and others as ways people can pitch in to help local businesses rebuild after they’ve been closed, damaged or destroyed by unrest in Chicago:

Neighborhood-based funds

South Side Relief Fund

South Side

Save the West Side, Chicago

Small businesses in Humboldt, Garfield, Austin and Douglas Park

Funds for minority-owned businesses

Small Businesses Affected by Looters

Fund for small businesses owned by black, indigenous and people of color

Help for small businesses in urban communities

Fund for minority-owned small businesses on the south and west sides

Chicago black and brown business relief

General fund for minority-owned businesses

Black-Owned Restaurant Relief Fund

General fund for black-owned restaurants

Individual businesses

Central Camera Company

The Loop

A Safe Haven Single Resident Occupancy

1521 S. Wabash, South Loop

The Elephant Room Gallery

704 S Wabash Avenue, South Loop

Flamingos Bar and Grill

The Loop

Chicago Lunchbox

400 S Financial Place, the Loop

Max’s Take Out

20 E Adams St, the Loop

Quesadilla Monarca Rebuilding

3645 W 83rd Place, Parkview

Dez Deme House Of Styles Fund

2142 W 95th Street, Beverly

Help Erika and Justin rebuild their (T-Mobile) store

Englewood

Restore & Rebuild Re’Luxe Black Owned Salon CHI

512 N Franklin St., River North

EXPRESS FOOD MARKET RELIEF

South Side

PILLARS RELIEF FUND

1167 W Madison St., Near West Side

Shop Z Couture

9242 S Stony Island Ave., Calumet Heights

Help Rebuild Our Business

803 E 93rd St., Burnside

Tracy Adduci Salon Damage Fund

408 N Clark Street, River North

Warehouse Liquors Looting Relief

634 S Wabash Avenue, South Loop

Big L Furniture

8201 S Cottage Grove Ave, East Chatham

Save Eleven City Diner

1112 S Wabash Ave, South Loop

Rebuild Southside Minority Owned Pawn Shop

Big Money Pawn, Back of the Yards

HELP US REOPEN X5 CUTS

672 N Dearborn Street, the Loop

Innocent Chicago Small Business Destroyed & Looted

Blossom Shoes, 2419 W 63rd Street, Marquette Park

25 Years Lost to Looting