LIST: Fundraising campaigns to help small and minority-owned businesses rebuild in Chicago

These fundraising efforts have been highlighted by GoFundMe, officials and others as ways people can pitch in to help local businesses rebuild after they’ve been closed, damaged or destroyed by unrest in Chicago:
Neighborhood-based funds
South Side Relief Fund
South Side
Save the West Side, Chicago
Small businesses in Humboldt, Garfield, Austin and Douglas Park
Funds for minority-owned businesses
Small Businesses Affected by Looters
Fund for small businesses owned by black, indigenous and people of color
Help for small businesses in urban communities
Fund for minority-owned small businesses on the south and west sides
Chicago black and brown business relief
General fund for minority-owned businesses
Black-Owned Restaurant Relief Fund
General fund for black-owned restaurants
Individual businesses
Central Camera Company
The Loop
A Safe Haven Single Resident Occupancy
1521 S. Wabash, South Loop
The Elephant Room Gallery
704 S Wabash Avenue, South Loop
Flamingos Bar and Grill
The Loop
Chicago Lunchbox
400 S Financial Place, the Loop
Max’s Take Out
20 E Adams St, the Loop
Quesadilla Monarca Rebuilding
3645 W 83rd Place, Parkview
Dez Deme House Of Styles Fund
2142 W 95th Street, Beverly
Help Erika and Justin rebuild their (T-Mobile) store
Englewood
Restore & Rebuild Re’Luxe Black Owned Salon CHI
512 N Franklin St., River North
EXPRESS FOOD MARKET RELIEF
South Side
PILLARS RELIEF FUND
1167 W Madison St., Near West Side
Shop Z Couture
9242 S Stony Island Ave., Calumet Heights
Help Rebuild Our Business
803 E 93rd St., Burnside
Tracy Adduci Salon Damage Fund
408 N Clark Street, River North
Warehouse Liquors Looting Relief
634 S Wabash Avenue, South Loop
Big L Furniture
8201 S Cottage Grove Ave, East Chatham
Save Eleven City Diner
1112 S Wabash Ave, South Loop
Rebuild Southside Minority Owned Pawn Shop
Big Money Pawn, Back of the Yards
HELP US REOPEN X5 CUTS
672 N Dearborn Street, the Loop
Innocent Chicago Small Business Destroyed & Looted
Blossom Shoes, 2419 W 63rd Street, Marquette Park