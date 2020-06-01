LIST: Chicago suburbs imposing curfews after reports of looting, violence

Multiple Chicago suburbs and other municipalities across northeast Illinois have imposed curfews in response to looting and other activities Sunday, including:

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin declared a State of Emergency, imposing a curfew from 8:30 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, June 1. All Interstate 88 entrance ramps to Aurora will be closed during the curfew.

Blue Island ordered all businesses closed by 7 p.m. Sunday, and imposed a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday,” according to a post on their Facebook Page.

Calumet City imposed a curfew will be from 8 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, “and continue every day until further notice,” according to a statement.

Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot instituted a curfew for the City of Chicago 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Village of Matteson president declared a State of Emergency imposing a temporary nighttime curfew for 48 hours, which will be in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Trucks block access to Brookside Marketplace in Tinley Park around 5 p.m. Sunday

Oak Park also announced a curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, “after vandals targeted several local businesses.”

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau declared a State of Emergency and imposed a Village-wide curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday in response to “vandalism and violence,” according to a statement. Police will be enforcing the order, with exceptions made for people going to or from work, or in other special circumstances.

Park Forest is instituting a daily curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to remain in effect indefinitely, according to a tweet.

Park Ridge closed all businesses starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Tinley Park is imposing a curfew from 8 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday due to “heightened police activity and threats to our community,” according to a post on Facebook. “Non-essential travel is not recommended. We will evaluate this daily until the threat is gone.”

Curfews will also be imposed in these areas, according to Cook County:

Alsip: 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Berwyn: 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Bartlett: 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Brookfield: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Burbank: 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Calumet Park: 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Chicago Ridge: 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Country Club Hills: 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Evergreen Park: 5 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Oak Lawn: 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Palos Park: 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.