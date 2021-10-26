Lisle school district investigates after teacher accused of making racist, offensive comments

LISLE, Ill. — The Lisle school board says it will investigate serious allegations of harassment and racism after a student said a teacher used profanity and racially charged language in class.

At a board meeting Monday, sophomore Zoya Shaik, said a teacher at the school ranted about race, background checks for “these people” including U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar and used offensive language when referring to immigration, deportation and indigenous people. Shaik said the teacher continued even after being told she was being offensive and inaccurate.

Shaik has been a part of the Lisle School District since preschool. She said she has always felt safe and included until two weeks ago when the teacher went on a 25-minute politically charged tirade that ended with profanity. She felt she was set apart from her classmates. She is the only student at the school who wears a hijab.

Another student addressed the board and said she was a victim of harassment when she was at the high school. She said she experienced antisemitism from staff and students. She said she was once shown a Nazi flag and told there should be another Holocaust. She said administration did nothing.

Parents also spoke up about bullying at the school.

The board president said the students and parents have their attention.

“That’s unacceptable what I’m hearing here. The goal of the district is to have a healthy and safe and nurturing environment. Doesn’t sound like it from what you’ve been saying,” the board president said.

The board genuinely seem taken aback by what the students and parents what they had to tell them at the board meeting. They said that they would be sure to be following up with everyone who spoke up.