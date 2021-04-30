Lisle man arrested after allegedly robbing gas station, asking officers to shoot him

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — A Lisle man was arrested after allegedly robbing a Carol Stream gas station at knifepoint in the early hours of Thursday.

Just after 1:15 a.m., police responded to a Pilot gas station, located in the 100 block of North Avenue, on the report of a robbery.

Officers spoke with the manager and clerk when they arrived, who stated that a man, later identified as Paul Gleason, showed the clerk a folding knife. Prior to pulling out the knife, he allegedly said, “I guess I’m going to have to rob.”

Police said the manager gave Gleason $120 from the cash register and he fled the scene.

A short time later, Carol Stream police officers located Gleason on a road near the gas station. They said while ignoring commands, he approached officers with a black object in his hand. Police said he told the officers, “just shoot me.”

He was then taken into custody, police said.

Gleason was charged with one count of armed robbery, resisting a police officer and violated his domestic violence bail bond.