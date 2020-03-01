Lincoln Park Zoo offers breakfast event with side of knowledge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Lincoln Park Zoo’s “Breakfast with Animals” program is giving patrons a global perspective about some of the animals in its care.

Instead of going to a popular brunch spot, some Lincoln Park Zoo patrons took part in breakfast with a side of knowledge Saturday.

The breakfast program is focused on the reptile world.

“Trying to break down some of these, dispel some of these myths, these barriers,” Dan Boehm with the zoo said. “And get this understanding that they’re part of the healthy ecosystem.”

It’s part of the zoo’s mission; to bring awareness pf specials from other parts of the world and make it real for those attending.

"It’s not just an animal where you look and walk away,” said Sherry Ginsburg. “There’s so much keeping that animal healthy and their environment pretty so that you can enjoy the animal and that your children and your children’s children won’t have to look at it in a book.”

