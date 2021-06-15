Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to criticism over ‘In the Heights’ casting

CHICAGO — Lin-Manuel Miranda is responding to the criticism over casting decisions for his new movie, “In the Heights.”

The adaptation of his musical has a mostly Latino cast but some say it still does not represent Afro-Latinos who live in the Washington Heights neighborhood.



Miranda, who still lives in that neighborhood, posted an apology letter on social media.

He said he first wrote “In the Heights” 20 years ago because he did not feel that people that look like him were being seen.

“In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short,” he said. “I’m truly sorry. I’m learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening.”

Miranda said he will do better in future projects.

https://twitter.com/Lin_Manuel/status/1404565413116141570/photo/1