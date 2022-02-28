Like fans, Wrigleyville businesses hoping for end to MLB lockout

CHICAGO — In a big league lockout, often times it is the little guy who really pays the price.

In Wrigleyville, the baseball season brings with it a boost in business. With businesses in the neighborhood built around Wrigley Field and Cubs baseball, they rely on it for revenue.

It’s why the current MLB lockout has been raising anxieties of Wrigleyville business owners. Some

spring training games have already been canceled and Major League Baseball has given players Monday as a deadline before some regular season games will also begin to be canceled.

“It’s Wrigleyville. Everyone comes from out of town just to watch the games,” Dimo’s Pizza employee Geo Aranda said.

A ballpark estimate from The Lakeview Chamber of Commerce puts an influx of around $5 million dollars on game days.

“I think if they don’t come to an agreement today it’s going to definitely impact us here as well,” Pam Wilinski with Baseballism said.

The lockout is in its 89th day. MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which leads to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides see a deal within reach.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage started Dec. 2. Spring training games were to have begun Saturday and already have been canceled through March 7.

The Cubs and White Sox are currently running a full minor league camp in Arizona.