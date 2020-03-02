‘Like a bomb exploded’: Police chase ends with jeep crashing into 2 homes on Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two families with young children escaped without serious injuries after a jeep fleeing police crashed into their Roseland homes early Monday morning.

"It was a big boom, like some explosion, like a bomb exploded - it was crazy," homeowner Darren Miller said. "I'm in shock, I can't believe it - my house is gone."

Matteson police began chasing a stolen red jeep wanted in connection with an armed robbery as it fled northbound on I- 57 at Vollmer Road around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Illinois State Police responded to calls for backup, and continued the chase down the interstate until the jeep exited near 111th Street. That's when police say the jeep mowed down a fence and hit first one house, then plowed into another near west 107th Street and Wentworth Avenue, rupturing a gas line in the process.

A jeep crashed into a Far South Side home after speeding off the interstate and crashing through a fence

Inside the first house at the time were five people, including a one-year-old and a four-year old, while a man, woman and their baby were next door. Luckily, no one was injured in the crash.

Dexter Patterson said he was in his living room watching TV when he got up to use the bathroom, and the car crashed into his living room.

"I'm blessed to be alive," Patterson said.

Chicago and Illinois State Police took two men into custody after the crash.